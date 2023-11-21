Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] Is Currently 2.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Zoom Video Communications Inc [NASDAQ: ZM] price surged by 2.93 percent to reach at $1.88. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Third quarter total revenue of $1,136.7 million, up 3.2% year over year as reported and 3.5% in constant currency.

Third quarter Enterprise revenue of $660.6 million, up 7.5% year over year.

A sum of 10200977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.35M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc shares reached a high of $66.08 and dropped to a low of $64.48 until finishing in the latest session at $66.00.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.05. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $81.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.87.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.83, while it was recorded at 64.01 for the last single week of trading, and 68.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Zoom Video Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.87 and a Current Ratio set at 3.87.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc go to 0.20%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.