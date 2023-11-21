Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] is -51.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: YSG] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.9099 during the day while it closed the day at $0.70. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Yatsen to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 21, 2023.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Company’s management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stock has also loss -14.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YSG stock has declined by -30.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.11% and lost -51.92% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for YSG stock reached $269.50 million, with 392.42 million shares outstanding and 362.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.68K shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 11214424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $1.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

YSG stock trade performance evaluation

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.80. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -24.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.60 for Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9447, while it was recorded at 0.8323 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1010 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.06 and a Gross Margin at +67.96. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.00.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now -15.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.81. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG] managed to generate an average of -$65,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.39 and a Current Ratio set at 6.08.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR [YSG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YSG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YSG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.