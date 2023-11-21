why Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.00

- Advertisements -

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [NASDAQ: CRKN] price surged by 9.79 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Executes Master Services Agreement with Third Customer in Arizona and Receives Purchase Order From Second Customer.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced it has executed a Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) for traditional horizontal directional drilling as well as micro-trenching with its third customer in Arizona. The Company also has now received its first purchase order for work with its previously announced second customer.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Drilling and construction for the Company’s first Arizona customer is underway while Crown expects to commence work on the second customers purchase order shortly and work with the newest customer is anticipated before the end of the calendar year.

A sum of 14502809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.58M shares. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares reached a high of $0.2348 and dropped to a low of $0.19 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

- Advertisements -

The one-year CRKN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.76. The average equity rating for CRKN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

- Advertisements -

CRKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.51 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4025, while it was recorded at 0.1987 for the last single week of trading, and 6.2195 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown ElectroKinetics Corp Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.62. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,154 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp [CRKN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRKN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.