why Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $419.50

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, down -2.84%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Ault Alliance Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), announced today that on November 13, 2023, it had received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). Specifically, the Letter informed the Company that the Exchange has determined that the shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, the Company’s continued listing is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split of the Shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than May 13, 2024.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or at www.sec.gov.

Ault Alliance Inc stock is now -99.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AULT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.11 and lowest of $0.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.14, which means current price is +4.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 9495108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

How has AULT stock performed recently?

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.91 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2671, while it was recorded at 0.1101 for the last single week of trading, and 13.2286 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

Insider trade positions for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]

Insider trade positions for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]