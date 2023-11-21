Wedbush slashes price target on First Horizon Corporation [FHN] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.31 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Dr. Anthony C. Hood Named to COLOR Magazine’s POWERLIST: Top Chief Diversity Officers.

First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is proud to announce that Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, was named to COLOR Magazine’s POWERLIST of Top Chief Diversity Officers.

COLOR Magazine, a publication dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusion, states that this POWERLIST is a testament to the exceptional leaders who are not only navigating but also shaping the future of our society with their steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). These individuals have set new standards in their respective fields, advocating for and implementing practices that foster inclusivity and equality in the workplace.

First Horizon Corporation stock is now -49.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FHN Stock saw the intraday high of $12.3705 and lowest of $12.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.92, which means current price is +36.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 5797739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38.

How has FHN stock performed recently?

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $121,671 per employee.First Horizon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

Earnings analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.