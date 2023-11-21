Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] moved up 1.60: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Upstart Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UPST] closed the trading session at $25.99 on 11/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.13, while the highest price level was $26.36. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that REGIONAL federal credit union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

REGIONAL federal credit union, a community-based credit union focused on serving Lake and Porter counties, has announced a new partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loan access to even more people in Northwest Indiana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115667208/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.60 percent and weekly performance of 19.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 5406133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $20.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23.

UPST stock trade performance evaluation

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.00. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.58, while it was recorded at 25.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.71 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.52 and a Gross Margin at +98.40. Upstart Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.90.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.68. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$57,955 per employee.Upstart Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc [UPST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.