UBS lifts Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Charles Schwab Corp. [NYSE: SCHW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.82%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Schwab Survey: Trader Sentiment Turns Bearish for the Fourth Quarter, but Remains More Bullish Compared to a Year Ago.

Two-thirds of traders still believe a U.S. recession is at least somewhat likely in 2024, but many also expect inflation to come down or remain the same.

For the first time all year, the political landscape in Washington, D.C. is the top concern among traders, exceeding the rate environment and the potential for recession.

Over the last 12 months, SCHW stock dropped by -27.39%. The one-year Charles Schwab Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.75. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.21 billion, with 1.80 billion shares outstanding and 1.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.96M shares, SCHW stock reached a trading volume of 8227448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $67.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Charles Schwab Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles Schwab Corp. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.55.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.96, while it was recorded at 55.98 for the last single week of trading, and 58.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Charles Schwab Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. Charles Schwab Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.18. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $203,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles Schwab Corp. go to 7.34%.

Charles Schwab Corp. [SCHW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SCHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.