Raymond James slashes price target on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] – find out why.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] gained 2.44% or 0.12 points to close at $5.04 with a heavy trading volume of 9464163 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Canadian 5G users want the best quality of experience and are willing to pay more to get it.

Ericsson ConsumerLab Report shows Canadians are all about performance and quality of experience when it comes to 5G networks.

Canadian 5G users looking for improved metrics on quality of experience, including video streaming quality, mobile gaming/video calling experience, and 5G speed consistency.

It opened the trading session at $4.97, the shares rose to $5.05 and dropped to $4.955, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERIC points out that the company has recorded -4.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 9464163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR go to -1.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.