Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] moved up 6.13: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] closed the trading session at $0.67 on 11/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.62, while the highest price level was $0.6721. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Host and Style Expert Lawrence Zarian Launches Exclusive Fashion Collection with QVC.

BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian is designed for and inspired by women of all ages, shapes and glorious sizes, empowering them to be their own stylist.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QVC®, world leader in live video commerce (“vCommerce”), announced today that it has collaborated with sought-after television fashion and lifestyle expert, celebrity red carpet correspondent, celebrated author, and acclaimed host of the “You Are Beautiful” podcast, Lawrence Zarian, to launch a new fashion collection, BEAUTIFUL by Lawrence Zarian, exclusively for QVC. The collection premieres on-air and on QVC.com on November 20.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.98 percent and weekly performance of 5.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 6326351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $0.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 36.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5569, while it was recorded at 0.6482 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9532 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.