Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] Revenue clocked in at $35.82 billion, up 17.80% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Qualcomm, Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 0.03% or 0.04 points to close at $129.51 with a heavy trading volume of 7141306 shares. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the Company’s financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on November 1, 2023, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13741657.

It opened the trading session at $129.44, the shares rose to $130.12 and dropped to $129.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded 23.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.01M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 7141306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $139.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Qualcomm, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm, Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 19.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.52 for Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.68, while it was recorded at 128.79 for the last single week of trading, and 117.12 for the last 200 days.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.70. Qualcomm, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.49.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.45. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $146,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Qualcomm, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm, Inc. go to 6.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Qualcomm, Inc. [QCOM]

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.