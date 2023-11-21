Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] is 86.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] traded at a high on 11/20/23, posting a 5.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $260.57. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Fiscal first quarter revenue grew 20% year over year to $1.9 billion.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Remaining performance obligation grew 26% year over year to $10.4 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6847944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for PANW stock reached $80.99 billion, with 308.30 million shares outstanding and 306.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 6847944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $284.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 9.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 7.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.74, while it was recorded at 253.56 for the last single week of trading, and 219.45 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now 9.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.87. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] managed to generate an average of $31,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 22.50%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PANW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.