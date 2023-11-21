Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] Stock trading around $5.70 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.09%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Novavax Makes Changes to Executive Leadership Team to Enhance Focus on Delivery of Strategic Priorities.

New organizational structure for executive leadership team designed to facilitate a leaner and more focused approach to annual execution of business plans.

Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock dropped by -72.58%. The one-year Novavax, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.78. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $677.10 million, with 118.79 million shares outstanding and 110.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 5385204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax, Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.