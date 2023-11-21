Northland Capital lifts C3.ai Inc [AI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] loss -4.33% on the last trading session, reaching $28.04 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 on December 6, 2023.

C3.ai, Inc. (“C3 AI,” “C3,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal second quarter, which ended October 31, 2023, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. EST on December 6, 2023. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

C3.ai Inc represents 110.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.31 billion with the latest information. AI stock price has been found in the range of $27.34 to $31.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 21219207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.08, while it was recorded at 29.20 for the last single week of trading, and 28.59 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -29.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc [AI] managed to generate an average of -$294,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.08 and a Current Ratio set at 8.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at C3.ai Inc [AI]

