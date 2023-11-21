Nogin Inc [NOGN] Revenue clocked in at $78.34 million, down -97.97% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Nogin Inc [NASDAQ: NOGN] price surged by 74.11 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Nogin Survey Reveals Key Online Shopping Trends in Advance of the 2023 Holiday Shopping Season.

Findings show the need for personalization in retail.

A sum of 37973702 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 91.53K shares. Nogin Inc shares reached a high of $0.428 and dropped to a low of $0.2622 until finishing in the latest session at $0.31.

The one-year NOGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.5. The average equity rating for NOGN stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nogin Inc [NOGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOGN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nogin Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

NOGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nogin Inc [NOGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, NOGN shares dropped by -10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Nogin Inc [NOGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4380, while it was recorded at 0.2632 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8635 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nogin Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nogin Inc [NOGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.43 and a Gross Margin at +40.44. Nogin Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.81.

Return on Total Capital for NOGN is now -34.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.32. Additionally, NOGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,084.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nogin Inc [NOGN] managed to generate an average of -$247,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 119.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Nogin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Nogin Inc [NOGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.