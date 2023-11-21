Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT] fell -93.26% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: NEPT] price surged by 25.15 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Neptune Wellness Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading Data-Marketing and Artificial Intelligence Company, Datasys, for Total Potential Consideration of $112 Million.

Total potential consideration for the acquisition is a combination of cash, restricted equity, a PIK seller note and a one-time earnout payment.

Datasys generated revenues of $25.2 million and EBITDA of $9.1 million in 2022.

A sum of 11999398 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 654.95K shares. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc shares reached a high of $0.93 and dropped to a low of $0.74 until finishing in the latest session at $0.85.

The one-year NEPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.9. The average equity rating for NEPT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEPT shares is $877.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

NEPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.82. With this latest performance, NEPT shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5942, while it was recorded at 0.7151 for the last single week of trading, and 10.7810 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.86 and a Gross Margin at -9.31. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.91.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -135.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.99. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 189.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,209,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.47.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc [NEPT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.