Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain 6.39% so far this year. What now?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] gained 0.40% or 0.28 points to close at $70.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5776554 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Make a Change, Be the Change! Interview With Karol Pacyna.

It opened the trading session at $70.20, the shares rose to $71.13 and dropped to $70.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded -6.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 5776554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $78.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 10.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.67, while it was recorded at 70.45 for the last single week of trading, and 70.51 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.