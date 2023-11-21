Market cap of GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK] reaches 3.76M – now what?

- Advertisements -

GlucoTrack Inc [NASDAQ: GCTK] gained 17.33% on the last trading session, reaching $0.18 price per share at the time. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE.

GlucoTrack Inc represents 20.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.76 million with the latest information. GCTK stock price has been found in the range of $0.1426 to $0.19.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 166.62K shares, GCTK reached a trading volume of 5525717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlucoTrack Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for GCTK stock

GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, GCTK shares dropped by -14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2221, while it was recorded at 0.1640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4841 for the last 200 days.

GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GCTK is now -129.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, GCTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

- Advertisements -

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK] managed to generate an average of -$1,478,333 per employee.GlucoTrack Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.93 and a Current Ratio set at 4.93.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at GlucoTrack Inc [GCTK]

The top three institutional holders of GCTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GCTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GCTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.