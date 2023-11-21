Market cap of GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] reaches 17.74M – now what?

- Advertisements -

GD Culture Group Limited [NASDAQ: GDC] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.16 during the day while it closed the day at $3.95. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that GD Culture Group Unveils its Transformative and Photorealistic AI-driven Digital Human Technology on TikTok.

The Technology is designed to create digital humans with lifelike appearances, facial expressions, and movements seamlessly bridging the gap between reality and the digital world. The remarkably realistic appearances of the digital humans are achieved through high-quality modeling, rendering, and animation. In addition, powered by state-of-the-art natural language processing (“NLP”) and machine learning, the Technology features with strong personal traits, accurate facial animation, perfect lip synchronization, emotional expression, and speech synthesis of digital humans.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GD Culture Group Limited stock has also gained 28.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDC stock has inclined by 51.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.92% and gained 89.10% year-on date.

The market cap for GDC stock reached $17.74 million, with 4.49 million shares outstanding and 3.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, GDC reached a trading volume of 6236865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GD Culture Group Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

GDC stock trade performance evaluation

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.66. With this latest performance, GDC shares gained by 47.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.10 for GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

- Advertisements -

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.22. GD Culture Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.00.

Return on Total Capital for GDC is now -1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] managed to generate an average of -$21,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.GD Culture Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 80.74 and a Current Ratio set at 80.74.

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.