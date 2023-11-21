Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 16.50M – now what?

- Advertisements -

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 4.56%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM that AgEagle to Provide Secure Drones Using SEALSQ Certified Secure Element for Defense and Public Safety Applications.

In September 2023, AgEagle launched the eBee VISION, a cyber secure Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) designed for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The eBee VISION embeds a SEALSQ Secure Element which is NIST FIPS140-2 Level 3 compliant and Common Criteria EAL5+ certified. Each chip is personalized with a unique Trusted Identity. This setup protects the drone from any takeover attempt, enables the drone to encrypt all data, protects the integrity of the embedded software, and provides a unique identity to the drone for GCS pairing and strong authentication.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now -60.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.15 and lowest of $0.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.60, which means current price is +43.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 6516043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAVS shares is $18.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 32.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1491, while it was recorded at 0.1427 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2822 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.30 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.08.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -34.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.81. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$633,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UAVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.