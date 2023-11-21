Market Analysts see Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] falling to $55. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Monster Beverage Corp. [NASDAQ: MNST] traded at a high on 11/20/23, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.82. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Monster Beverage Board Authorizes New $500.0 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Monster Beverage CorporationBased in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm™ total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market still and sparkling waters under the Monster Tour Water® brand name. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers and The Beast Unleashed™. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6923635 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Monster Beverage Corp. stands at 1.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $57.04 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 747.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 6923635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $61.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 40.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.84, while it was recorded at 55.16 for the last single week of trading, and 54.93 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Monster Beverage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 4.51.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corp. go to 22.64%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corp. [MNST]

The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MNST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.