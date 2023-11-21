Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Stock trading around $42.30 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Li Auto Inc ADR [NASDAQ: LI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.20%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Li Auto Inc. Unveils Li MEGA at Auto Guangzhou 2023.

The preview of Li MEGA at the Auto Guangzhou 2023 touched upon its superior performance across safety, BEV technologies, interior space, drivability, and comfort, as well as contour design. To learn more about Li MEGA, please visit the Company’s official website at https://www.lixiang.com/en/mega#MEGA.

Over the last 12 months, LI stock rose by 130.39%. The one-year Li Auto Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.9. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.87 billion, with 824.31 million shares outstanding and 810.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, LI stock reached a trading volume of 6200382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $54.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc ADR is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.64.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 32.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.45 for Li Auto Inc ADR [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.48, while it was recorded at 40.47 for the last single week of trading, and 32.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Li Auto Inc ADR [LI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.