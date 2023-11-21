KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] gain 14.98% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

KE Holdings Inc ADR [NYSE: BEKE] price surged by 3.86 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Business and Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023.

A sum of 9685480 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.30M shares. KE Holdings Inc ADR shares reached a high of $16.00 and dropped to a low of $15.325 until finishing in the latest session at $15.88.

The one-year BEKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.19. The average equity rating for BEKE stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $24.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc ADR is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.88.

BEKE Stock Performance Analysis:

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.44. With this latest performance, BEKE shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 15.50 for the last single week of trading, and 16.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KE Holdings Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] managed to generate an average of -$16,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

BEKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc ADR go to 61.30%.

KE Holdings Inc ADR [BEKE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BEKE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BEKE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.