Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $18

- Advertisements -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] loss -0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $15.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Sauber Motorsport AG Taps HPE GreenLake to Advance Formula One Race Car Aerodynamics.

High performance computing is delivered as a service from Sauber Motorsport AG’s headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland, massively increasing performance for computational fluid dynamics while protecting confidential data.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Physically installed in the wind tunnel building of Sauber Motorsport AG in Hinwil, Switzerland, HPE delivers supercomputing performance as a service via HPE GreenLake.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co represents 1.28 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.31 billion with the latest information. HPE stock price has been found in the range of $15.785 to $15.96.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 7471321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $18.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.40, while it was recorded at 16.07 for the last single week of trading, and 16.05 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 2.25%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.