Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $17.50

- Advertisements -

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] gained 1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $16.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today pending changes to its Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP) and Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM), effective as of the close of business on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthpeak Properties Inc. represents 546.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.10 billion with the latest information. PEAK stock price has been found in the range of $16.24 to $16.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 5582677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $21.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEAK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.70.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for PEAK stock

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, PEAK shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 16.71 for the last single week of trading, and 20.52 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.12. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $2,493,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -10.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.