Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] Revenue clocked in at $14.24 billion, down -8.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Gerdau S.A. ADR [NYSE: GGB] price plunged by -5.58 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 7:52 AM that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

A sum of 6257370 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.88M shares. Gerdau S.A. ADR shares reached a high of $4.83 and dropped to a low of $4.72 until finishing in the latest session at $4.74.

The one-year GGB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.42. The average equity rating for GGB stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $6.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Nov-21-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.43.

GGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, GGB shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gerdau S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.10 and a Gross Margin at +22.75. Gerdau S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Total Capital for GGB is now 28.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.57. Additionally, GGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Gerdau S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.93.

GGB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. ADR go to -3.46%.

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GGB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GGB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.