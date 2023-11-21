For Starbucks Corp. [SBUX], Analyst sees a rise to $118. What next?

- Advertisements -

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] loss -1.20% or -1.27 points to close at $104.30 with a heavy trading volume of 9798390 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM that Starbucks Announces Intention to Establish a New Environmental, Partner and Community Impact Board Committee Focused on Oversight of Stakeholder Promises.

Starbucks Coffee Company (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced its Board of Directors intends to establish a new Environmental, Partner and Community Impact (EPCI) Board Committee, as a continued evolution of the overall governance approach to the company.

Starbucks has always striven to be a different kind of company. Upon assuming the role of chief executive officer in March 2023, Laxman Narasimhan and the executive leadership team worked together with partners (employees) to refound Starbucks with an evolved mission and a set of six promises to the company’s most important stakeholders: at our best, for our partners, to offer a bridge to a better future; for our customers, to Uplift the Everyday; for our farmers, to ensure the future of coffee for all; for our communities, to contribute positively; for our environment, to give more than we take; and for our shareholders, to generate enduring returns.

It opened the trading session at $105.21, the shares rose to $105.47 and dropped to $103.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded 1.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 9798390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $114.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.09, while it was recorded at 105.74 for the last single week of trading, and 100.56 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.30 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Starbucks Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.46.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 34.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 17.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.