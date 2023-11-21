For ProKidney Corp [PROK], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

- Advertisements -

ProKidney Corp [NASDAQ: PROK] gained 45.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM that ProKidney Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

“Building off of our positive corporate update, and with nearly $400 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30th of this year, ProKidney continues to be well capitalized to continue executing on both of our Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials in high-risk CKD patients in need,” said James Coulston, Chief Financial Officer at ProKidney. “With cash expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2025 and interim data readouts for REGEN-007 during that period, we remain well capitalized to continue executing on our development strategy, toward our ultimate goal of bringing REACT to patients in need.”.

ProKidney Corp represents 61.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $108.40 million with the latest information. PROK stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 750.61K shares, PROK reached a trading volume of 6335146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProKidney Corp [PROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROK shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROK stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for ProKidney Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

Trading performance analysis for PROK stock

ProKidney Corp [PROK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, PROK shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for ProKidney Corp [PROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2426, while it was recorded at 1.4220 for the last single week of trading, and 9.0378 for the last 200 days.

ProKidney Corp [PROK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProKidney Corp [PROK] managed to generate an average of -$1,241,747 per employee.ProKidney Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.37 and a Current Ratio set at 19.37.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ProKidney Corp [PROK]

