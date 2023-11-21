Edward Jones lifts Oracle Corp. [ORCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $116.92 on 11/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.51, while the highest price level was $117.149. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Community and Critical Access Hospitals Select Oracle Health CommunityWorks.

Integrated EHR helps hospitals with smaller operations better serve patients while improving clinician efficiency and collaboration.

Several new healthcare organizations across the U.S. have recently selected Oracle Health’s CommunityWorks, an integrated electronic health record (EHR) that supports the clinical, financial, and operational needs of smaller hospital operations in acute and ambulatory settings. These include Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Nashville General Hospital, and Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Culbertson Clinics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 5721449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $129.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 135.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 14.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.75, while it was recorded at 115.42 for the last single week of trading, and 105.12 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp. [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corp. [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 10.85%.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.