Deutsche Bank lifts Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $5.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Peloton Launches New Holiday Campaign to Encourage People to “Work Out Your Way”.

Today, Peloton launched its 2023 holiday campaign entitled, “Work Out Your Way.” Produced in partnership with Stink Studios, the campaign serves as a celebration of movement, and the freedom that comes when you let go of your inhibitions and immerse yourself into a workout. If you need an escape, especially during the busyness of the holiday season, Peloton is there however, whenever and wherever you choose to workout.

Peloton Interactive Inc represents 338.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.00 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $5.455 to $5.6195.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.95M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 5563698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $7.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.77. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. Peloton Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.06.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -847.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.12. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$201,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.