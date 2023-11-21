CVS Health Corp [CVS] Is Currently -0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] loss -0.80% or -0.55 points to close at $68.26 with a heavy trading volume of 6417668 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CVS Health to hold Investor Day on December 5, 2023.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will hold its Investor Day on December 5th, 2023, in Boston, MA. Members of management will discuss the Company’s strategy and will provide financial guidance for 2023 and 2024.

The conference will begin at 8:00 AM ET. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

It opened the trading session at $68.40, the shares rose to $68.79 and dropped to $67.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVS points out that the company has recorded -1.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 6417668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corp [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $87.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corp [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.86, while it was recorded at 68.59 for the last single week of trading, and 72.68 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corp [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 3.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CVS Health Corp [CVS]

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.