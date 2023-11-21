Cuentas Inc [CUEN] is -44.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Cuentas Inc [NASDAQ: CUEN] traded at a high on 11/20/23, posting a 36.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.30. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM that CUEN – Cuentas Achieves Remarkable Third Quarter Results, Showcasing an Astounding 861% Revenue Surge Compared to the Previous Quarter in 2023, Alongside a Noteworthy 200% Year-over-Year Growth in Cash Position.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10676121 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cuentas Inc stands at 25.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.06%.

The market cap for CUEN stock reached $2.73 million, with 1.47 million shares outstanding and 1.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.42K shares, CUEN reached a trading volume of 10676121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cuentas Inc [CUEN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cuentas Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has CUEN stock performed recently?

Cuentas Inc [CUEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.92. With this latest performance, CUEN shares gained by 9.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Cuentas Inc [CUEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3200, while it was recorded at 1.0042 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5751 for the last 200 days.

Cuentas Inc [CUEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cuentas Inc [CUEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -359.22 and a Gross Margin at -44.22. Cuentas Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -485.34.

Return on Total Capital for CUEN is now -240.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -333.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -333.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -211.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cuentas Inc [CUEN] managed to generate an average of -$2,906,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Cuentas Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Insider trade positions for Cuentas Inc [CUEN]

