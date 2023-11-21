Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Illumina Inc [ILMN] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Illumina Inc [NASDAQ: ILMN] closed the trading session at $97.61 on 11/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.39, while the highest price level was $97.65. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on November 28, 2023Fireside Chat at 7:50am Pacific Time (10:50am Eastern Time).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.73 percent and weekly performance of 5.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, ILMN reached to a volume of 8618376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Illumina Inc [ILMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $136.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Illumina Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc is set at 5.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILMN in the course of the last twelve months was 91.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

ILMN stock trade performance evaluation

Illumina Inc [ILMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, ILMN shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.74 for Illumina Inc [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.64, while it was recorded at 96.96 for the last single week of trading, and 180.29 for the last 200 days.

Illumina Inc [ILMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illumina Inc [ILMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +64.83. Illumina Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.07.

Return on Total Capital for ILMN is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illumina Inc [ILMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.87. Additionally, ILMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illumina Inc [ILMN] managed to generate an average of -$382,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Illumina Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Illumina Inc [ILMN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illumina Inc go to 21.26%.

Illumina Inc [ILMN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ILMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ILMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ILMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.