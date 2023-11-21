Bernstein slashes price target on Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM that Kraft Heinz Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team.

Incoming CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera Announces Five New Members to Kraft Heinz Executive Leadership Team, All Internal Elevations, To Partner with Him in New Roles Beginning in Fiscal Year 2024.

Today, The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (the “Company” or “Kraft Heinz”) announced new members of its Executive Leadership Team that will partner with Carlos Abrams-Rivera when he assumes the Chief Executive Officer role beginning in the 2024 fiscal year.

Over the last 12 months, KHC stock dropped by -10.49%. The one-year Kraft Heinz Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.42. The average equity rating for KHC stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.44 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, KHC stock reached a trading volume of 6503644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $37.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

KHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.78 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.85, while it was recorded at 33.68 for the last single week of trading, and 36.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kraft Heinz Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. Kraft Heinz Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.69. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] managed to generate an average of $63,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

KHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 5.14%.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.