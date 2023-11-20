XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] is 68.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] traded at a high on 11/17/23, posting a 3.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.79. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 3:43 AM that XPENG Presents X9 Ultra Smart Large Seven-seater MPV at Auto Guangzhou 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10259309 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XPeng Inc ADR stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.06%.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $12.05 billion, with 717.43 million shares outstanding and 706.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 10259309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $15.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.43, while it was recorded at 16.61 for the last single week of trading, and 13.07 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.82. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc ADR go to -5.74%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]

