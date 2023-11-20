why ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.97

- Advertisements -

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [NYSE: ZTO] slipped around -1.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.55 at the close of the session, down -6.20%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ZTO Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Adjusted Net Income Grew 25.0% to RMB2.3 Billion.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock is now -14.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZTO Stock saw the intraday high of $23.00 and lowest of $22.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.05, which means current price is +1.71% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 9183350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $32.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.09, while it was recorded at 23.86 for the last single week of trading, and 26.06 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.25.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $318,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR go to 16.70%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]

The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ZTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ZTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.