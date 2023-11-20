why TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.25

- Advertisements -

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] jumped around 0.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $88.84 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:30 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Above Plan Q3 FY24 Comp Store Sales Growth of 6%, Pretax Profit Margin of 12.0%, and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.03; Increases FY24 Comp Store Sales and Earnings Per Share Guidance.

Q3 FY24 overall comp store sales increased 6%, well above the Company’s plan, and were entirely driven by customer traffic.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Q3 FY24 comp store sales increased 7% at Marmaxx and increased 9% at HomeGoods; both comp store sales increases were entirely driven by customer traffic.

TJX Companies, Inc. stock is now 11.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TJX Stock saw the intraday high of $90.145 and lowest of $88.785 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.78, which means current price is +21.83% above from all time high which was touched on 09/14/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 9302674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $101.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

How has TJX stock performed recently?

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.68, while it was recorded at 90.06 for the last single week of trading, and 83.28 for the last 200 days.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. TJX Companies, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $10,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Earnings analysis for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 13.06%.

Insider trade positions for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.