why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.76

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [NYSE: PBR] gained 3.15% on the last trading session, reaching $16.04 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus is Contracted by Petrobras to Develop and Test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.

Contract Leads to Potential Market worth over $100 Million Per Year–Expands Nauticus' International Presence to South America

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR represents 3.72 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.69 billion with the latest information. PBR stock price has been found in the range of $15.69 to $16.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.90M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 20548866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $16.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 13.10 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.25 and a Gross Margin at +50.25. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.37.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 40.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.42. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR] managed to generate an average of $4,171,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR [PBR]

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.