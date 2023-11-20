why Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $160.13

- Advertisements -

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] slipped around -6.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $148.59 at the close of the session, down -4.02%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Applied Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Quarterly revenue $6.72 billion, flat year over year.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quarterly GAAP EPS $2.38 and non-GAAP EPS $2.12, up 29 percent and 4 percent year over year, respectively.

Applied Materials Inc. stock is now 52.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $149.05 and lowest of $141.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 157.76, which means current price is +54.59% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 18910405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $160.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.13, while it was recorded at 152.52 for the last single week of trading, and 132.12 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.86 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.87.

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.44%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.