why Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ACRS] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 7.81%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results from 12-Week Phase 2b Trial of Oral Zunsemetinib (ATI-450) for Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis and Provides Corporate Update.

— Study Did Not Meet Primary or Secondary Efficacy Endpoints in Rheumatoid Arthritis —.

— Efficacy Results Do Not Support Further Development of Zunsemetinib —.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stock is now -93.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $0.8673 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.88, which means current price is +61.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, ACRS reached a trading volume of 12281230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRS shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has ACRS stock performed recently?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -79.93. With this latest performance, ACRS shares dropped by -82.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.37 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.4426, while it was recorded at 0.7932 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4304 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -286.21 and a Gross Margin at +59.80. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -42.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$827,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Insider trade positions for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc [ACRS]

