WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS] moved up 96.92: Why It’s Important

WANG & LEE Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WLGS] closed the trading session at $0.79 on 11/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.632, while the highest price level was $1.04. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 3:40 PM that WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. Bid Price Deficiency.

The closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares had fallen below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days and accordingly, the Company no longer complies with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). However the Nasdaq Listing Rules also provide the Company a compliance period of 180 calendar days (i.e. by April 22, 2024) in which to regain compliance. If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten business days prior to the April 22, 2024 (i.e. April 8, 2024).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -74.59 percent and weekly performance of 51.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 125.02K shares, WLGS reached to a volume of 38051551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WANG & LEE Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53.

WLGS stock trade performance evaluation

WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.48. With this latest performance, WLGS shares gained by 43.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7097, while it was recorded at 0.5195 for the last single week of trading.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.38 and a Gross Margin at +18.84. WANG & LEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS] managed to generate an average of -$22,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.WANG & LEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. [WLGS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WLGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WLGS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WLGS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.