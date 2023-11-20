NIO Inc ADR [NIO] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.499 during the day while it closed the day at $7.39. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:30 AM that NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Professor Wen to the Board of NIO. With his outstanding academic background, combined with his expertise in cloud computing and computational sustainability, and passion for innovative technologies, Professor Wen brings unique perspectives to the Board,” said William Bin Li, chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer of the Company. “We believe that Professor Wen will be an important asset as we continue to innovate and build our proprietary software and hardware technological capabilities. I’m looking forward to working with him to achieve our mission of shaping a joyful lifestyle for our users.”.

NIO Inc ADR stock has also gained 2.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NIO stock has declined by -32.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.43% and lost -24.21% year-on date.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $11.25 billion, with 1.52 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.23M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 26607197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $12.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.44 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc ADR [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc ADR [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.51. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIO Inc ADR [NIO] managed to generate an average of -$632,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.