NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Is Currently 1.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] jumped around 0.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.37 at the close of the session, up 1.36%. The company report on November 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to participate in EEI Financial Conference and meet with investors throughout November and December.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in the EEI Financial Conference from Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, through Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, and participate in various investor meetings throughout November and December. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy Inc stock is now -31.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $57.38 and lowest of $56.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.61, which means current price is +21.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.62M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 10093750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $68.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.16, while it was recorded at 56.60 for the last single week of trading, and 69.79 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 8.15%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.