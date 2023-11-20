Market cap of Williams Cos Inc [WMB] reaches 43.10B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Williams Cos Inc [NYSE: WMB] price surged by 1.96 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Cureton Midstream Announces Sale to Williams.

Tailwater Capital LLC (“Tailwater”), an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm, and a fund managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management (“Ares”), a leading global alternative investment manager, today announced that they have signed definitive agreements to sell Cureton Front Range LLC (“Cureton” or the “Company”) to Williams Field Services Group, LLC (“Williams”), a subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB), with an expected close in December 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

“This transaction represents yet another step forward for our team and positions Cureton for its next chapter of growth while holding true to our commitment to deliver the highest quality of service to our customers and communities in which we operate,” said Charlie Beecherl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cureton. “I want to express profound gratitude to our exceptional team, whose remarkable work ethic, shared values, and commitment to our company’s culture were pivotal in driving the successful sale of our business. We are also thankful for Tailwater’s and Ares’ steadfast support as we navigated a constantly evolving market landscape. As we look to the future, we are confident our assets remain in capable hands with Williams and are poised for an exciting trajectory of growth in combination with Williams’ existing asset base. Finally, I want to thank our customers who have been incredible partners these past six years, we appreciate your support.”.

A sum of 9252693 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.00M shares. Williams Cos Inc shares reached a high of $35.668 and dropped to a low of $34.88 until finishing in the latest session at $35.43.

The one-year WMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.28. The average equity rating for WMB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Williams Cos Inc [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $38.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Williams Cos Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams Cos Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

WMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Williams Cos Inc [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.55, while it was recorded at 35.16 for the last single week of trading, and 32.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Williams Cos Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams Cos Inc [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. Williams Cos Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.05.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams Cos Inc [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.93. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams Cos Inc [WMB] managed to generate an average of $406,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Williams Cos Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

WMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams Cos Inc go to 7.20%.

Williams Cos Inc [WMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.