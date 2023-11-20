Market cap of Walmart Inc [WMT] reaches 418.13B – now what?

- Advertisements -

Walmart Inc [NYSE: WMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.52%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Walmart reports strong revenue growth of 5.2% with strength across segments; eCommerce up 15% globally; GAAP EPS of $0.17; Adjusted EPS of $1.53; Raises FY24 sales and Adjusted EPS guidance.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231115656675/en/.

Over the last 12 months, WMT stock rose by 4.61%. The one-year Walmart Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.3. The average equity rating for WMT stock is currently 1.49, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $418.13 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, WMT stock reached a trading volume of 14124310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walmart Inc [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $179.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Walmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.23.

WMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Walmart Inc [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for Walmart Inc [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.22, while it was recorded at 163.30 for the last single week of trading, and 153.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walmart Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc [WMT] managed to generate an average of $5,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

WMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc go to 7.84%.

Walmart Inc [WMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.