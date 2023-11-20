Market cap of Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] reaches 1.77M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] price plunged by -1.60 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM that HeartSciences’ MyoVista® wavECGTM Selected for Heart Screening of Irish Garda National Police Officers.

Cardiact is rolling out a newly established heart screening program for the AGSI, which represents sergeants and inspectors of the Garda Síochána national police service of Ireland (“Garda”), to be conducted across Ireland and is due to commence on November 27, 2023. Cardiact has also established a new referral pathway directly to cardiology as part of the program.

A sum of 8523758 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares reached a high of $0.1711 and dropped to a low of $0.1545 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

The one-year HSCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.53. The average equity rating for HSCS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, HSCS shares dropped by -56.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3752, while it was recorded at 0.1638 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9042 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heart Test Laboratories Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118698.33 and a Gross Margin at -476.91. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123384.27.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.17. Additionally, HSCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 450.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] managed to generate an average of -$529,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.