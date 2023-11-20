Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] moved up 2.46: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $10.00 on 11/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.51, while the highest price level was $10.11. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 192.40 percent and weekly performance of 4.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.91M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 26519538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $11.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 29.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 9.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.29 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -7.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.01. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$22,891,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.33 and a Current Ratio set at 11.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.