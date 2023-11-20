Keycorp [KEY] Stock trading around $12.32 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Keycorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.99% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.51%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Four Boise Organizations Receive KeyBank Grants Totaling $50,000.

KeyBank has awarded $50,000 in grants to four Boise-based organizations: Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, Women and Children’s Alliance (WCA), First Tee Idaho and Boise State University Foundation. The grants will help each organization continue their mission of supporting disadvantaged Idaho residents.

The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes offers sports and physical activity opportunities to blind and visually impaired community members. Founded in 2007, the nonprofit has multiple programs, including swimming lessons for children, residential camp experiences and over 250 pieces of sporting adaptation equipment available to lend.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -34.92%. The one-year Keycorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.76. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.09, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.53 billion, with 933.32 million shares outstanding and 932.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.69M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 15313483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keycorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Keycorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keycorp is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.46.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Keycorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.51. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for Keycorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.79, while it was recorded at 11.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keycorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keycorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. Keycorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keycorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Keycorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keycorp go to -5.80%.

Keycorp [KEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.