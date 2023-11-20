Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] is -35.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] loss -3.46% on the last trading session, reaching $4.19 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that JetBlue Announces Record and Payment Dates for November 2023 Additional Prepayment to Spirit Stockholders.

As previously announced, in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 28, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among JetBlue Airways Corporation (“JetBlue”) (NASDAQ: JBLU), Sundown Acquisition Corp., and Spirit Airlines, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SAVE), JetBlue has set November 24, 2023, as the record date for the November 2023 prepayment to Spirit stockholders of $0.10 per Spirit share (the “November 2023 Additional Prepayment”), with payment of the November 2023 Additional Prepayment to occur on November 30, 2023. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Spirit stockholders as of the November 24, 2023, record date will be entitled to receive the November 2023 Additional Prepayment.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jetblue Airways Corp represents 333.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.40 billion with the latest information. JBLU stock price has been found in the range of $4.085 to $4.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 23478757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. Jetblue Airways Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.