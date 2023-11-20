Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Revenue clocked in at $65.32 billion, up 36.96% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.81%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO MATERIAL FACT: PROJECTIONS.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (“Itaú Unibanco” or “Company”), in compliance with the provisions in Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6,404/76 and in Resolution No. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), informs its stockholders and the market in general that it released as of this date its updated projections for fiscal year 2023, due to the sale of the operations of Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., in accordance with item 3 (“Projections”) of the Reference Form. Excluding the impacts of the sale of the operations in Argentina from the projections, we reaffirm the guidance previously disclosed.

Over the last 12 months, ITUB stock rose by 36.16%. The one-year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.72. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.07 billion, with 4.85 billion shares outstanding and 4.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.10M shares, ITUB stock reached a trading volume of 11317099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.83 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 432.40. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.71.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

ITUB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 11.50%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ITUB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.