Getaround Inc. [GETR] Is Currently 32.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Getaround Inc. [NYSE: GETR] gained 32.30% on the last trading session, reaching $0.18 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Getaround and TransUnion to Bring TruVision Credit Insurance Auto Score to Carsharing Marketplace.

Carsharing pioneer introduces use of insurance scoring data to improve TrustScore and reduce claims, Unlocks opportunity to offer increased guest incentives.

Getaround (NYSE: GETR), the world’s first connected carsharing marketplace, today announced a new innovative alliance with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), a global information and insights company, to integrate TransUnion’s TruVision™ Traditional Auto Insurance Score for better risk assessment to both reward good drivers and improve the economics of the Getaround marketplace.

Getaround Inc. represents 92.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.76 million with the latest information. GETR stock price has been found in the range of $0.1403 to $0.3411.

If compared to the average trading volume of 253.63K shares, GETR reached a trading volume of 25851884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Getaround Inc. [GETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GETR shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GETR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Getaround Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for GETR stock

Getaround Inc. [GETR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, GETR shares dropped by -31.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Getaround Inc. [GETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2779, while it was recorded at 0.1643 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4133 for the last 200 days.

Getaround Inc. [GETR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Getaround Inc. [GETR] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.17 and a Gross Margin at -21.63. Getaround Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -346.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.94.

Getaround Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Getaround Inc. [GETR]

The top three institutional holders of GETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GETR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GETR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.